Leading Sunni cleric says in fatwa Egyptians should back Mursi
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#World News
July 6, 2013 / 6:15 PM / in 4 years

Leading Sunni cleric says in fatwa Egyptians should back Mursi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egyptian Cleric Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, gives a speech during Friday prayers, before a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at Al Azhar mosque in old Cairo December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

RIYADH (Reuters) - Egyptians should support ousted President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood and the military should withdraw from the political scene, leading Qatar-based cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi said in a religious edict, or fatwa, on Saturday.

The Egyptian-born Qaradawi, one of the most prominent Sunni clerics in the Middle East, said the military’s intervention to depose Mursi on Wednesday was against democracy and the constitution.

He added that many scholars from Cairo’s al-Azhar Islamic university, the country’s pre-eminent Muslim institution, agreed with him.

Reporting By Angus McDowall and Amena Bakr; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

