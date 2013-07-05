Egypt bank governor says staying in position

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian central bank governor Hisham Ramez said on Saturday he would remain in his position following the overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi, and denied a report he would be named prime minister.

“I will not be the prime minister,” he told Reuters. “I am staying on as the governor of the central bank, which is a very important role. I am not a politician.”

Since his appointment in January, Ramez has won respect from financiers as he has negotiated on a still to be finalized loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Following the military’s removal of Mursi on Wednesday, an interim government of technocrats is expected to be announced in the coming days.