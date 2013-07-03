FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Brotherhood will not use violence: senior leader
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 10:52 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Brotherhood will not use violence: senior leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior Muslim Brotherhood politician said the Islamist group had no intention of using violence after the army toppled Egypt’s Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, on Wednesday.

“There is absolutely no direction towards violence. The Brotherhood are not raised on violence. Their cause is a peaceful one, defending their rights, which is stronger than a military coup,” Gamal Heshmat told Reuters by telephone.

A leading member of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party, Heshmat said what the army had done amounted to a “shameful coup”. Asked what the group would do next, he said, “We are still in the street, we still don’t know if all of the armed forces will accept what Sisi has done.”

General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is head of Egypt’s armed forces.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
