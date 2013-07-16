Egypt presidency says expects Islamists to join reconciliation

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - A spokesman for Egypt’s interim president said on Tuesday authorities expected Islamist movements to join in national reconciliation, including the Muslim Brotherhood whose Mohamed Mursi was toppled as president by the army on July 3.

“We expect most Islamic currents to participate in reconciliation ... including the Muslim Brotherhood,” Ahmed Elmoslmany told reporters in Cairo.

He said the Muslim Brotherhood and the Islamist Nour Party had both been offered cabinet posts. Both groups have refused to participate in the government, although Nour has said it will advise interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi.