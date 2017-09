A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi knocks a stone on a pillar to alert other supporters that riot policemen are fire tear gas on them on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior official in Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Tuesday that interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi had not offered the movement any posts in the transitional cabinet, and that if he did, the Brotherhood would reject it.

“Beblawi, or anyone from the government of the coup, did not offer us any position in the government, and if they do, we will refuse,” Mohamed El-Beltagi told reporters.