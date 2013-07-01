Brotherhood politician rejects army statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) said “everyone” rejected a statement issued by the armed forces that set a 48-hour deadline for politicians to settle the country’s political standoff.

“Everyone rejects the statement of the armed forces,” Yasser Hamza, a member of the FJP’s legal committee, told Al Jazeera. “Solutions will be in the framework of the constitution,” he said. “The age of military coups is over.”