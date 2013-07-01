FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brotherhood politician rejects army statement
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 4:09 PM / 4 years ago

Brotherhood politician rejects army statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) said “everyone” rejected a statement issued by the armed forces that set a 48-hour deadline for politicians to settle the country’s political standoff.

“Everyone rejects the statement of the armed forces,” Yasser Hamza, a member of the FJP’s legal committee, told Al Jazeera. “Solutions will be in the framework of the constitution,” he said. “The age of military coups is over.”

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

