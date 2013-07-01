Egypt army denies "coup", aims to push politicians

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian armed forces issued a statement on Monday denying that an earlier statement from its commander amounted to a military coup and said his aim was only to push politicians to reach consensus.
Denying any political ambitions for itself, the military said it was responding to the “pulse of the Egyptian street” in issuing an ultimatum to political leaders to unite after mass rallies on Sunday against President Mohamed Mursi.
Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alastair Macdonald