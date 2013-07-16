Brotherhood official dismisses talk of reconciliation in Egypt

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a copy of the Koran while shouting slogans during clashes with riot police on the Sixth of October Bridge over the Ramsis square area in central Cairo July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior figure in Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Tuesday that talk of national reconciliation among rival parties and groups was “lies”.

“We will not see national reconciliation unless it’s on the basis of the ending of the military coup,” Mohamed El-Beltagi, a senior figure in the Islamist movement, told reporters.

A spokesman for Egypt’s interim president had said earlier that authorities expected Islamist movements to join in national reconciliation, including the Muslim Brotherhood whose Mohamed Mursi was toppled as president by the army on July 3.