Senior Egypt Brotherhood leaders ordered freed: MENA
July 5, 2013 / 6:12 PM / in 4 years

Senior Egypt Brotherhood leaders ordered freed: MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s public prosecutor ordered the released on Friday of two leading figures in the Muslim Brotherhood who were arrested following the overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, the state news agency MENA said.

The two were Saad El-Katatni, head of the Brotherhood’s political wing and former speaker of parliament, and Rashad al-Bayoumi, one of the Brotherhood’s deputy leaders. Both were arrested on Thursday.

They remain under investigation for inciting violence.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

