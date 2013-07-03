FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clerics, opposition to unveil Egypt roadmap: MENA
July 3, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Clerics, opposition to unveil Egypt roadmap: MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Opposition leader Mohamed ElBaradei speaks during an interview in his home in Cairo November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s leading Muslim and Christian clerics and the leader of the liberal opposition alliance Mohamed ElBaradei will jointly present a roadmap for a political transition shortly, state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.

The announcement follows talks with military chiefs who gave President Mohamed Mursi an ultimatum to share power, which has now expired. The generals would be present at the announcement along with members of the Tamarud youth protest movement, MENA said.

The clerics would be the Grand Sheikh of Cairo’s Al-Azhar institution, a leading authority in the Muslim world, and Pope Tawadros, the head of the Coptic Church and leader of Egypt’s millions of Christians.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

