Saudi king congratulates new Egyptian head of state

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi King Abdullah sent a message of congratulations to the head of the Egyptian Constitutional Court, Adli Mansour, on Wednesday for being appointed interim head of state after the armed forces overthrew President Mohamed Mursi, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

“In the name of the people of Saudi Arabia and on my behalf, we congratulate your leadership of Egypt in this critical period of its history. We pray for God to help you bear the responsibility laid upon you to achieve the ambitions of our brotherly people of Egypt,” the message said.