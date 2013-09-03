Egypt jails Islamists for attacking army

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian military court sentenced supporters of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to long jail terms on Tuesday on charges of attacking soldiers in the city of Suez, a military statement said.

The violence in Suez broke out after security forces crushed Cairo protest camps demanding Mursi’s reinstatement. Their action triggered clashes across the country in which hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of policemen.

The statement said one person had been sentenced to life in prison for the Suez clashes, three people to 15 years in jail, and 45 others to five years. Twelve people were acquitted.

The army-backed government has been widening its crackdown on Islamists. Top leaders of Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood have been put on trial on charges of inciting violence.

More than 1,000 people have been killed since the army toppled Mursi on July 3, after mass protests against his rule.

(This story officially corrects number of life sentences to one from 11 and adds other sentences following army statement correcting earlier information; removes unconfirmed reference to accusations that seven soldiers were wounded on August 14)