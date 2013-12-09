Egypt court sentences pro-Mursi protesters to life in prison

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced three supporters of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to life imprisonment, judicial sources said on Monday, in the latest tough ruling against opponents of the army-backed interim government.

The court in Qalyubia province near Cairo sent the three men to jail for 25 years for attacking security forces, terrorizing citizens, possessing firearms and damaging public and private property during a pro-Mursi protest.

The sentence coincided with the first court appearance of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie for inciting violence since he was arrested in a state crackdown on the group.

It came days after a court decided to release fourteen Islamist women jailed for 11 years after they demonstrated in support of Mursi, slashing their sentences in a case that had outraged opposition groups and human rights campaigners.

Security forces dispersed camps set up by protesters demanding Mursi’s reinstatement on August 14, killing hundreds. Most of the Brotherhood’s leadership has been arrested since the army overthrew Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule.

Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood was banned by a Cairo court in September. Mursi is himself standing trial on charges of inciting the killing of protesters during violence outside the presidential palace a year ago.