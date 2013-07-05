FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt Brotherhood deputy leader Shater arrested
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2013 / 10:24 PM / in 4 years

Egypt Brotherhood deputy leader Shater arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deputy chairman of the Muslim Brotherhood Khairat el Shater attends a pro-democracy rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A deputy leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, former presidential candidate Khairat El-Shater, has been arrested, security sources, his party and state news agency MENA said on Saturday.

Security sources said Shater, a wealthy businessman seen as the movement’s main political strategist, was taken into custody on suspicion of incitement to violence. He was arrested at his apartment in Cairo.

Among the Brotherhood’s best known public figures, Shater was the latest of several of its leaders to be taken in since President Mohamed Mursi was overthrown by the army on Wednesday.

Mursi was propelled into the presidential campaign last year when Shater was disqualified on the grounds of a past criminal conviction.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.