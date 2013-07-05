Egypt Brotherhood deputy leader Shater arrested

Deputy chairman of the Muslim Brotherhood Khairat el Shater attends a pro-democracy rally at Tahrir Square in Cairo March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - A deputy leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, former presidential candidate Khairat El-Shater, has been arrested, security sources, his party and state news agency MENA said on Saturday.

Security sources said Shater, a wealthy businessman seen as the movement’s main political strategist, was taken into custody on suspicion of incitement to violence. He was arrested at his apartment in Cairo.

Among the Brotherhood’s best known public figures, Shater was the latest of several of its leaders to be taken in since President Mohamed Mursi was overthrown by the army on Wednesday.

Mursi was propelled into the presidential campaign last year when Shater was disqualified on the grounds of a past criminal conviction.