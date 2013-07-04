FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brief shooting at Islamist camp in Cairo
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 2:11 AM / in 4 years

Brief shooting at Islamist camp in Cairo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - There was a brief outbreak of shooting early on Thursday around a gathering near a Cairo mosque of supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, but witnesses said it was not clear that anyone was injured.

Two officials of Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood said armed men fired on the encampment and one said people were hit.

A Reuters correspondent at the scene later spoke to three people who had heard gunfire for a few minutes after 3 a.m. (9 p.m. EDT Wednesday) but saw no casualties. One man living in a nearby building said he believed people had been shooting in the air.

A wide area around the site has been cordoned off by the army since just before its announcement that Mursi had been removed and the constitution suspended. Troops have been letting demonstrators leave but not allowing people to enter the area.

Reporting by Tom Perry, Alexander Dziadosz and Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
