Two killed in attack on bus carrying workers in Egypt's Sinai

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and 14 wounded early on Monday in Egypt’s North Sinai province when suspected militants used rocket propelled grenades to attack a bus carrying workers employed at a cement factory, security and medical sources said.

They said the bus was fired on in the city of El Arish, at the center of a sharp rise in Islamist militant attacks in the lawless region bordering Israel and the Gaza Strip since President Mohamed Mursi was ousted by the military on July 3.