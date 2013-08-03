FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian army chief says does not 'aspire for authority'
August 3, 2013 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Egyptian army chief says does not 'aspire for authority'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, asked by the Washington Post on Saturday whether he planned to run for president, said he did not “aspire for authority.”

“You just can’t believe that there are people who don’t aspire for authority,” Sisi told the interviewer. Asked “Is that you?”, he replied: “Yes.”

Sisi, who led the overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi on July 3, urged the United States to use its leverage over Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood to end a political crisis that has killed scores over the past month.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Michael Georgy; Writing by Matt Robinson

