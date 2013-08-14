FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameraman from Britain's Sky News killed in Egypt violence
August 14, 2013

Cameraman from Britain's Sky News killed in Egypt violence

LONDON (Reuters) - A television cameraman working for Britain’s Sky News was shot and killed in Cairo on Wednesday as violence flared in Egypt, Sky News said.

Cameraman Mick Deane, 61, had worked for the BSkyB owned news channel for 15 years, based in Washington and then Jerusalem. He is married with two sons.

“The loss of a much-loved colleague will be deeply felt across Sky News. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family,” John Ryley, head of Sky News, said in a statement.

