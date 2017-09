CAIRO (Reuters) - About 200 protesters called for the downfall of the Egyptian “regime” in protests on Friday triggered by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s decision to hand over two islands to Saudi Arabia, Reuters witnesses said.

The same slogan was used in the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak.

Sisi, who once enjoyed widespread support, has faced mounting criticism in recent months over a range of issues, including his management of the economy.