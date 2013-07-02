Mursi says he is a legitimate president, must continue

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi told Egyptians in a televised address on Tuesday that he would defend the legitimacy of his elected office with his life and urged them to reject challenges to the legal order.

In a speech, that was continuing after more than 40 minutes, he conceded his first year in office had been difficult and he faced challenges from corrupt remnants of the old regime.

In a response to a military ultimatum to share power with his opponents, he said he had tried such dialogue before and had been unsuccessful. But he insisted he would continue fulfilling the duties to which he had been democratically elected.

(This story corrects typo in the headline)