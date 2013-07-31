State Department urges Egypt to respect rights of peaceful assembly

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a march from Al-Fath Mosque to the defence ministry, in Cairo July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department urged Egypt’s interim government on Wednesday to respect the right of peaceful assembly, after Cairo’s new leaders said vigils by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi threatened national security and were no longer acceptable.

“We have continued to urge the interim government to respect the right of peaceful assembly,” deputy spokeswoman Marie Harf told a regular daily briefing. “That obviously includes sit-ins.”