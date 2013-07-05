Egypt army says no state of emergency in Suez or South Sinai

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian army has not declared a state of emergency in South Sinai and Suez provinces, a spokesman said on Friday, denying a report by state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram.

The spokesman said the army in the Sinai peninsula was “on alert”. Al-Ahram had reported that raised alert levels were in response to an overnight attack by Islamist gunmen on an airport in the North Sinai town of El-Arish.