Islamist coalition calls for protests across Egypt on Sunday
July 6, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 4 years

Islamist coalition calls for protests across Egypt on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest near Cairo University in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Islamist coalition led by the Muslim Brotherhood called on people to protest across Egypt on Sunday against the military overthrow of elected President Mohamed Mursi.

The National Coalition in Support of Legitimacy issued the statement on Saturday, a day after dozens of people were killed as Islamists opposed to Mursi’s overthrow took to the streets to vent their fury at what they say was a military coup.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; writing by Mike Collett-White, Editing by Sarah McFarlane

