Egypt army commander suspends constitution
July 3, 2013 / 7:20 PM / in 4 years

Egypt army commander suspends constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is seen during a news conference in Cairo on the release of seven members of the Egyptian security forces kidnapped by Islamist militants in Sinai, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Egypt’s armed forces issued a declaration on Wednesday suspending the constitution and appointing the head of the constitutional court as interim head of state.

In a televised broadcast, flanked by military leaders, religious authorities and political figures, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi effectively declared the removal of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

Sisi called for presidential and parliamentary elections, a panel to review the constitution and a national reconciliation committee that would include youth movements. He said the roadmap had been agreed by a range of political groups.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Tom Perry; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

