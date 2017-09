People walk in front of a soldier standing guard atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) at Mohamed Mahmoud Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - More than 1,000 protesters marched on Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Monday night to condemn the actions of Egyptian security forces and some criticized army chief General Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

The demonstration began hours earlier to commemorate people killed in clashes with police two years ago and then turned into chanting against the army.