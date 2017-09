Mahmoud Badr, a leader of the Tamarud youth movement, speaks during a news conference in Cairo July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Gunmen on Monday opened fire on the car of the co-founder of a movement that helped bring down Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The Tamarud movement’s website said Mahmoud Badr was unharmed in the attack. It was not clear whether it was criminal or a political act.