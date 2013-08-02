Egyptian police fire tear gas at Brotherhood protesters

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood who the Interior Ministry said had blocked traffic near a television production complex outside the capital, Cairo.
A ministry statement gave no details on the size of the protest or whether anyone had been hurt or detained. Egypt was braced on Friday for a possible crackdown on two Cairo sit-ins by Muslim Brotherhood supporters of deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.
