Sixteen shot dead in pro-Mursi rally: state TV
July 3, 2013 / 10:04 AM / in 4 years

Sixteen shot dead in pro-Mursi rally: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday and 200 wounded when gunmen opened fire on supporters of President Mohamed Mursi who were rallying outside Cairo University, state television quoted a Health Ministry spokesman as saying.

Security sources said pro-Mursi demonstrators clashed with security forces. They put the death toll at 18 and said most of the casualties were Islamists.

Witnesses said they heard shotgun and rifle fire. “Police attacked the protesters in their uniforms, using state-issued machine guns and ammunition,” said Gehad El-Haddad, spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh/Maggie Fick; editing by Mark Heinrich

