Death toll in Cairo shooting 35 - Health Ministry spokesman

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman said the death toll in violence outside the Cairo headquarters of the Republican Guard stood at 35, after the Muslim Brotherhood accused the security forces of attacking protesters there.

The Egyptian military said “a terrorist group” had tried to storm the building. One army officer was killed and 40 wounded, the military said. A military source described the attackers as “armed Muslim Brotherhood elements”, saying they had tried to storm the building at dawn.