Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas and rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes, on a bridge leading to Rabba el Adwia Square where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The death toll from political violence in Egypt has climbed to 421, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The nationwide violence erupted on Wednesday after security forces broke up Cairo protest camps set up by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.