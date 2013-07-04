Tunisian president rejects military intervention in Egypt

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki said on Thursday that the army’s removal of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi was unacceptable and urged Egypt to guarantee Mursi’s safety.

But French President Francois Hollande declined at a joint news conference with Marzouki in Tunis to speak of a coup, saying merely that “the democratic process has stopped and must return”.

Marzouki said: “Military intervention is totally unacceptable and we call on Egypt to ensure that Mursi is physically protected.”

He added: “We view what is happening in Egypt with concern - the arrests of journalists and politicians.”