Turkey recalls Egypt ambassador for consultations after violence
August 15, 2013 / 7:59 PM / in 4 years

Turkey recalls Egypt ambassador for consultations after violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has recalled its ambassador to Egypt for consultations, a foreign ministry official said on Thursday, following harsh condemnation by Ankara of a bloody crackdown by Egyptian security forces on supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi.

Turkey has emerged as one of the fiercest international critics of what it has called an “unacceptable coup” after Egypt’s military toppled Mursi last month, and has called on the U.N. Security Council to act to stop the bloodshed.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Andrew Roche

