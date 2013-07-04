Turkey says Mursi's removal in Egypt an unacceptable 'coup'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Thursday described as “unacceptable” the army’s ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, an intervention he labeled a “military coup”.

“Only can you be removed from duty through elections, that is, the will of the people. It is unacceptable for a government, which has come to power through democratic elections, to be toppled through illicit means and even more, a military coup,” Davutoglu told reporters.