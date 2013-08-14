FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish president says Egypt crackdown 'completely unacceptable'
#World News
August 14, 2013 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish president says Egypt crackdown 'completely unacceptable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Abdullah Gul smiles during a visit to the Swedish parliament in Stockholm March 11, 2013, in this picture provided by Scanpix. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Abdullah Gul said on Wednesday an armed intervention by Egyptian security forces against protesters in Cairo supporting ousted president Mohamed Mursi was “completely unacceptable”.

“Armed intervention on civilians, on people demonstrating ... This is completely unacceptable,” Gul told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Turkey has emerged as one of the fiercest international critics of what it has called an “unacceptable coup” after Egypt’s military ousted the elected Mursi.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
