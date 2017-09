Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses the media before leaving for Turkmenistan at Esenboga Airport in Ankara August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt is recalling its ambassador in Turkey for consultations, the state news agency reported on Thursday, mirroring a step announced by Ankara after Turkish criticism of Cairo’s crackdown on supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi.

“Nabil Fahmy, the foreign minister, decided to recall Egypt’s ambassador in Ankara, Abdel Rahman Salah, for consultations,” the state news agency reported, giving no further details.