U.N. Security Council urges end to Egypt violence
#World News
August 15, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. Security Council urges end to Egypt violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council urged all parties in Egypt on Thursday to end the violence and exercise maximum restraint after hundreds of people were killed when troops and police crushed protests seeking the return of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

“The view of council members is that it is important to end violence in Egypt and that the parties exercise maximum restraint,” Argentine U.N. Ambassador Maria Cristina Perceval told reporters after the 15-member council met on the situation.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

