U.N. concerned about Egypt army interference but doesn't condemn
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 1:03 AM / in 4 years

U.N. concerned about Egypt army interference but doesn't condemn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki-moon speaks after a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed on Wednesday for calm and restraint in Egypt, as well as the preservation of rights such as freedom of expression and assembly, after the country’s army overthrew Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

“Many Egyptians in their protests have voiced deep frustrations and legitimate concerns,” he said in a statement that did not condemn the Egyptian armed forces’ ouster of Mursi.

“At the same time, military interference in the affairs of any state is of concern,” he said. “Therefore, it will be crucial to quickly reinforce civilian rule in accordance with principles of democracy.”

He said Egypt’s post-Arab Spring transition was at “another delicate juncture.”

The statement added: “At this moment of continued high tension and uncertainty in the country, (Ban) reiterates his appeals for calm, non-violence, dialogue and restraint.”

“An inclusive approach is essential to addressing the needs and concerns of all Egyptians,” it added. “Preservation of fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and assembly, remain of vital importance.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler and Philip Barbara

