U.N. Chief Ban condemns violence used to clear Cairo demonstrations

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday condemned violence used by Egyptian security forces to clear Cairo of protesters demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.
While the United Nations was still gathering information, it appeared that hundreds of people were killed or wounded in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, according to a statement by the secretary-general’s spokesperson.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen