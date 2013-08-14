FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Chief Ban condemns violence used to clear Cairo demonstrations
August 14, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

U.N. Chief Ban condemns violence used to clear Cairo demonstrations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (L) is accompanied by his wife Yoo Soon-taek after interacting with students at the Islamabad College for Girls in Islamabad August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday condemned violence used by Egyptian security forces to clear Cairo of protesters demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

While the United Nations was still gathering information, it appeared that hundreds of people were killed or wounded in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, according to a statement by the secretary-general’s spokesperson.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen

