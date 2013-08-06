FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. senators in Cairo urge dialogue and no violence in Egypt crisis
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 6, 2013 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. senators in Cairo urge dialogue and no violence in Egypt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators visiting Cairo on Tuesday urged both sides in Egypt’s political crisis to start a national dialogue and to avoid violence.

Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain, on a mission for U.S. President Barack Obama to help resolve the crisis brought on by the overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi last month, also called for the release of political prisoners.

It would be the wrong time to cut off military aid to Egypt as a response to Mursi’s removal by the army, they told a news conference.

Reporting by Maggie Fick, Writing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.