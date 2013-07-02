FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police, Mursi supporters clash in Cairo, many hurt
#World News
July 2, 2013 / 10:52 PM / in 4 years

Police, Mursi supporters clash in Cairo, many hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Clashes broke out between supporters of Egyptian Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and security forces at Cairo University on Wednesday, witnesses said, and security sources said dozens were wounded.

Witnesses told Reuters that they heard gunfire and saw teargas being used by the authorities. Thousands of Islamists had gathered in a square in front of the main university building earlier in the evening to protest against a military ultimatum to Mursi to share power with his opponents.

Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

