Key U.S. Democratic senator sees review of Egypt aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate subcommittee that oversees foreign aid, said on Wednesday that his panel would review the $1.5 billion in annual assistance the country sends to Egypt in the wake of the ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

“Egypt’s military leaders say they have no intent or desire to govern, and I hope they make good on their promise,” Leahy said in a statement. “In the meantime, our law is clear: U.S. aid is cut off when a democratically elected government is deposed by military coup or decree.”