U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement on his management agenda in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has ordered a review of U.S. assistance to Egypt’s government, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Given the events of last week, the President has directed relevant departments and agencies to review our assistance to the government of Egypt,” the Pentagon statement said, without explicitly referring to last week’s military-backed overthrow of Egypt’s president.