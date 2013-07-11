FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Egypt arrests make it difficult to move beyond crisis
July 11, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says Egypt arrests make it difficult to move beyond crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Army soldiers take positions before clashes with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Republican Guard headquarters in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Politically motivated arrests in Egypt make it difficult to see how the country will be able to move beyond its current political crisis, a State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The arrests we have seen over the past several days targeting specific groups are not in line with the national reconciliation that the interim government and the military say they are pursuing,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a daily briefing.

Egypt’s public prosecutor ordered the arrest of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and several other senior Islamists, accusing them of inciting violence following the killing of dozens of supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi on Monday.

“If politicized arrests and detentions continue, it is hard to see how Egypt will move beyond this crisis,” Psaki added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

