#World News
July 5, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

Top U.S. military officer calls Egyptian counterpart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. military officer, General Martin Dempsey, spoke with his Egyptian counterpart on Thursday, a spokesman said on Friday, in a demonstration of continued relations with Egypt’s military following the ouster of President Mohamed Mursi.

No further details were provided about Dempsey’s conversation with Lieutenant General Sedki Sobhi, chief of staff of Egypt’s armed forces. A spokesman said Dempsey had also spoken with Israel’s military chief, Lieutenant General Benny Gantz, on Thursday and Friday.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech

