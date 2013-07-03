FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defense secretary called Egypt's army chief on Tuesday: Pentagon
July 3, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Defense secretary called Egypt's army chief on Tuesday: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called Egyptian army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday and the two also spoke last week, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, declining to offer details of the conversations.

Asked why the Pentagon had previously declined to disclose the calls, spokesman George Little told reporters: “I think you can understand the sensitivities of this situation and that’s in essence the bottom line.”

“We made a decision to acknowledge the phone call and that’s where we are.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

