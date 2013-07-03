U.S. says 'very concerned' about unrest in Egypt: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is ‘very concerned’ about the situation in Egypt, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday of the sweeping protests surrounding a stand-off between Egypt’s armed forces and Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The situation in Egypt remains fluid, and the United States cannot confirm whether a military coup is underway, department spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

“We do ... remain very concerned about what we’re seeing on the ground,” Psaki said at a State Department briefing.