U.S. declines to criticize Egypt's military as Mursi ousted

Army soldiers take their positions in front of protesters who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States declined on Wednesday to criticize Egypt’s military, even as it was ousting Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi from power.

Minutes before Egypt’s army commander announced that Mursi, the country’s first democratically elected president, had been deposed and the constitution suspended, the U.S. State Department criticized Mursi, but gave no public signal it was opposed to the army’s action.

Asked whether the Egyptian army had the legitimacy to remove Mursi from power, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, “We’re not taking sides in this.”

The muted U.S. response - at least thus far - to the dramatic events in Cairo suggested that Washington may be willing to accept the military’s move as a way of ending a political crisis that has paralyzed Egypt, a long-time U.S. ally.

Still, the distant attitude toward Mursi, who has come under U.S. criticism in recent days, could open up President Barack Obama to complaints he has not supported democracy in the Arab world.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House or the State Department to the military’s announcement that it was installing a technocratic government to eventually be followed by new elections.

But the fact that the Egyptian military announced plans for elections and a constitutional review, and that those plans were immediately backed by the country’s leading Muslim and Christian clerics, could help the transition roadmap earn Washington’s backing.

Earlier, Psaki had made clear that U.S. officials were disappointed in Mursi’s speech on Tuesday night. In that speech Mursi said he would defend the legitimacy of his elected office with his life.

Mursi must ”do more to be truly responsive“ to concerns of Egyptian people” after huge rallies over the weekend, she said. “We are calling on him to take more steps.”

Specifically, Psaki said Mursi should call for an end to violence, including violence against women. He should also take steps to engage with the opposition and the military and work through the crisis in a political fashion, she added.

The military move also presents Obama with a dilemma over continuing U.S. aid to Egypt. Underlying the importance for Washington of keeping ties to Egypt’s military, Secretary of State John Kerry in May quietly approved $1.3 billion in military assistance, even though the country did not meet democracy standards set by the U.S. Congress for it to receive the aid.

U.S. law requires most American aid to be cut off “to the government of any country whose duly elected head of government is deposed by military coup d‘etat or decree.”

But the law gives the State Department discretion to decide whether a coup has taken place, according to Republican and Democratic congressional aides.