FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says still time for dialogue in Egypt, urges compromise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 7, 2013 / 6:34 PM / in 4 years

U.S. says still time for dialogue in Egypt, urges compromise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ending Egypt’s political crisis will require compromise and there is still time for dialogue, the State Department said on Wednesday, as international envoys returned home and Egypt’s interim government said the talks had failed.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said talks in Cairo with envoys from the United States, European Union, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates provided a “strong basis to create an environment in which Egypt can move forward.”

“We believe that any solution will require both sides to make compromises,” Psaki told a briefing. “These decisions can only be made by Egyptians for Egyptians. We certainly hope they will make them soon,” she added.

Psaki said Washington was concerned with the statement from the army-installed government that said the talks had failed, adding: “Now is not the time to assess blame but to initiate a dialogue that can help restore calm for the long term.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.