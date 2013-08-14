FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. weighs calling off military exercise with Egypt
August 14, 2013 / 9:02 PM / in 4 years

U.S. weighs calling off military exercise with Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering calling off a major military exercise with Egypt following the killing of scores of people in an assault by Egyptian security forces on a protest camp, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the possibility of scrapping the biennial “Bright Star” exercise was discussed at a meeting of the so-called “deputies committee,” which gathers the number two officials from key U.S. national security agencies.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

