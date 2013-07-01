Pentagon says it won't speculate on Egypt's next 48 hours

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Monday declined to speculate on what might happen in Egypt during the next 48 hours, saying it was still reviewing the statement by the Egyptian army giving the nation’s feuding politicians a deadline to agree on an inclusive roadmap for the country’s future.

“We’re in the process of reviewing that statement. We’re not entirely sure what’s going to happen one way or the other in the next 48 hours, so I wouldn’t engage in any kind of speculation,” Pentagon spokesman George Little told reporters.

“But I would say that we are supportive - as the (U.S.) president has said - of the democratic transition in Egypt and this process requires compromise on everyone’s part. And we hope that all Egyptians find a way to work peacefully to address the issues that the country’s facing.”